Opposition, CSOs have let down victims of August 1 killings – Jonathan Moyo

Former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has claimed that opposition and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have let down six victims of the August 1, 2018 army killings by not pushing for accountability.

Last Sunday marked exactly three years since six civilians were killed, dozens injured by soldiers in the streets during post elections demonstrations in Harare but the issue has not been brought to justice as recommended by the Motlanthe Commission.

But Moyo said the opposition and CSOs have not pushed enough to make sure the state accounts for the atrocities.

“The Motlanthe Commission found that only the Army and Police used guns on 1 Aug 2018 against defenceless and fleeing civilians and called for accountability for everyone responsible. Civic society and the Opposition have let victims down by not ensuring the necessary accountability!

“It is sad and telling that in these streets, save for MDC, the likes of Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), and MDC-T effectively joined Zanu PF in silence on third anniversary of post-election atrocities of August 2018,” he said.

On Sunday, the main opposition MDC Alliance demanded accountability for the lives lost.

“Today, we remember the civilians who were shot in cold blood by the military on 1 August 2018. We continue to demand an end to post-election violence & the spate of disputed elections in Zimbabwe. We demand accountability for the lives of those lost. May they Rest In Peace,” the opposition said in a statement on Twitter. Nehanda Radio