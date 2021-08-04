Coltart says Zimbos should rally around Chamisa to end Zanu PF misrule

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Opposition MDC Alliance Treasurer General David Coltart says the ability of their party to turn around the economy between 2009-13 is evidence enough that they are capable of governing the country properly.

On Monday Coltart said the only way to get rid of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s under-fire administration which is accused of corruption and abuse of power was for the people to join the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

“Zimbabweans need to wake up and smell the coffee. It’s less than two years until the next election. If you want to end theft, corruption, violence and abuse of power in Zimbabwe then you must rally behind Nelson Chamisa, Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube and Lynette Karenyi,” Coltart said.

But an observer identified as Kgala Ramusi, on Twitter responded saying the main opposition needed to do more than just criticising Mnangagwa but offering the alternative.

“Zimbabweans need to hear more on what you offer as an alternative. What they now hear is rhetoric lambasting ED and his government. It’s not enough. Offer substance on the table and show that MDC-A can govern. Make blueprints which offer nuance and credibility,” the observer said.

But Coltart pointed out that MDC was directly behind the fall in inflation as dollarisation brought an overnight change to the economy between 2009 and 2013 when Biti was the country’s Finance Minister.

“I agree with you but it is not as if we are totally untested- the period 2009-2013 showed we are more than capable of governing. The economy improved, schools and hospitals functioned etc. Go to our website and you will see our policies,” he said.

Analysts are saying that Zimbabwe is experiencing a massive economic crisis coupled by high levels of unemployment, financial mismanagement and corruption.

Last week, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube presented the Mid-Term Budget Review in the National Assembly and claimed that there has been a significant decline in inflation of over 700% from 837% in July 2020 to 106,6% in June, 2021 owing to several reasons among these, the fiscal and monetary consolidation measures being implemented by government.

Ncube further said the treasury had witnessed ZWL 562 million surplus. But whenever he talks about the budget surplus, he is mocked because poverty is laid bare on the streets.

Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti was blunt in his assessment saying Ncube is “clueless and incompetent” and had shown he is hoping that God or the spirit of Mbuya Nehanda will keep the economy afloat.

Biti said Ncube’s Mid-Term Budget Review was a “terrible exercise in self absorbency, vainglory, and narcissism”.

“A mid-term statement is not mandatory and where there is no message or policy direction sometimes silence is golden. The country faces humongous challenges,” Biti said.

Biti, the Vice President of the opposition MDC Alliance, blasted Ncube for practicing “voodoo economics lurching from one crisis to another hoping God and Mbuya Nehanda will keep it afloat”.

“Truth is regime is absolutely clueless and incompetent. Without an ideological anchor and a firm intellectual base (the) regime has practiced voodoo economics lurching from one crisis to another hoping God or Mbuya Nehanda will keep it afloat. Sadly you can rig an election but not the economy,” the outspoken politician said. Nehanda Radio