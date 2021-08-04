No female politician wants VP post in Zanu PF: Women’s League says

Zanu PF Women’s League national political commissar Maybe Mbowa says the party does not have female politicians who aspire for government top posts like the vice presidency.

This comes after the post of the VP fell vacant in March this year after Kembo Mohadi resigned following an embarrassing sex scandal that exposed how he allegedly lured married young women and sometimes subordinates to sleep with him in his office.

At the moment, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is only deputised by Constantino Chiwenga who doubles as Health Minister.

But Mbowa senior female politicians in Zanu PF who include but not limited to Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and Senate President Mabel Chinomona were content with their current positions and were not eyeing the vacant VP’s position.

“We (Women’s League) have a powerful post, the Defence Ministry, which was given to one of our own Cde Muchinguri. It’s a very brave and powerful post and we can’t be seen saying we want to be in the presidium,” Mbowa, who is a Gokwe Senator, said.

“Definitely, we are content with what we have. So far so good. We have nothing that we are envying to get from the government. We are happy as women looking at our party and talking about the presidium of our party.”

Muchinguri and Mutsvangwa have since been named by observers as some of the possible candidates to replace Mohadi.

She added: “We are talking about the presidency, the vice presidency and the chairperson of the party is in the party presidium. She (Muchinguri) is a woman. So we are in the presidium. We cannot talk of something which we are already in. We are already in the presidium,” she said.

“So there is nothing to cry for, and we have never talked about the issue, and we don’t even intend to talk about it because we are already part of the presidium. What else can we cry for when we are already in the presidium?

“As women, we are happy that we have a powerful post. For now, we are content. Maybe in the future, we will see what will come but for now, we are content as women.” Nehanda Radio