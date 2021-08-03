Kazembe in rigging storm, ‘sponsoring factionalism in Mash Central’

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe has been accused of trying to rig his way through the provincial election in a bid to regain his current post, Nehanda Radio can exclusively report.

On Sunday the Home Affairs Minister called for the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) where he chaired and managed to co-opt four members, three of whom are his allies who were put to fight in his corner.

An insider told Nehanda Radio that they were only told of the PEC meeting on Saturday afternoon without being told of the agenda.

“We were surprised that Kazembe only called for a PEC meeting without informing us of the agenda and when we got there we were surprised that he was in a hurry to co-opt four members to the provincial positions,” an insider said.

“Kazembe is under fire and is fearing an election. He has since demoted the provincial political commissar one Cde Tsine and promoted him to vice chairperson, a less powerful post.

“He placed Cde Kararira who is his close ally and to instill fear on his opponents he co-opted his trusted man one Cde Mudzingwa to vice secretary for security and Mazowe Central member of parliament Sydney Chidamba was also co-opted to deputy secretary for finance to neutralize his plot.”

Nehanda Radio understands that the co-options did not go down well with Mash Central war veterans association Chairperson Sam Parirenyatwa who accused Kazembe of trying to rig provincial elections and he expressed his disgust in a party provincial WhatsApp group.

“Morning Cdes. The issue about co-options at the Sunday PEC is not about who brought this to this and other platforms. It is more about the contents of this article and the intention of those involved.

“What needs to be answered and clarified is whether what is said is true or not. Chairman accepts that people were co-opted at the just ended PEC. If that is true, then the province is defying a party position that since the party is currently restructuring, co-options should stop.

“In any event, what’s the essence of co-opting when the party has undertaken a restructuring exercise? It is clear from the manner in which these co-options were done that “pane vanhu varikuronga chinhu chavo” against the will of the people and party.

“Our memory brings us back to the time of the G40 machinations. We now have the G40 modus operandi. Let’s remind ourselves about what the President and First Secretary of our party said, in the interest of unity and forging ahead as a party and as a nation, “let bye-gones be bye-gones, forgive but don’t forget”.

“We forgave the G40s but we haven’t forgotten. Sisonge!! Cde makarasika zvenyu imi ko kunyarara zvidiiko murikuona panevana vekireshi pano nhai fambayi neChinhu chenyu we are watching you,” Parirenyatwa said.

But Kazembe dismissed the claims saying the cooptions were done by PEC and not him alone.

“Good morning. I don’t normally comment on social media but the abuse of my name is getting out of hand. There are one or two people who always choose to mislead people and abuse my name.

“We had PEC yesterday which was constituted properly and in accordance with the party constitution. The suggestion to fill in gaps in the organ came from PEC members and was unanimously agreed to. The suggestion did not come from the chairman.

“All the cooptions were done by PEC and not the chairman. And this is constitutional. The chairman simply chaired the meeting and the committee made all the decisions according to its constitutional mandate.

“This was done simply to make sure that basa remusangano rienderere mberi in view of the upcoming conference and ongoing restructuring exercise. It was also acknowledged that elections in all organs are coming very soon but meanwhile basa rinofanira kuitwa. People who were in the meeting can confirm that all decisions were debated and agreed upon by the meeting,” Kazembe responded.