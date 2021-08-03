Millionaire Methembe suggested as saviour for ‘bankrupt’ Highlanders

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Sports |

US-based Methembe Ndlovu, who recently married one of the richest women in the world, has been suggested as the only person with the capacity to save fast sinking Premier League giants, Highlander F.C. by former Zifa vice-president and the club’s life member Omega Sibanda.

Sibanda said this while dismissing the use of short term sponsors who can only move with the club to a certain point and leave the club’s future full of uncertainties.

He said, “I believe Highlanders should have someone who owns it. Yes we will keep our tradition and our culture, but its engine should be controlled by some. As it stands, I can only think of Methembe Ndlovu. He is our son, he understands what the club stands for and what it means to us. He has the financial means, which Bosso needs badly.”

He added saying this was because Bosso is suffering from a ‘cancer’ of operations.

“For years Highlanders has always had a cancer of operations, which is financing. We have always had sponsors at the club, but we cannot rely on sponsors who only give us uniforms and maybe pay salaries. We are relying on the existence of such sponsors all the time.

“If that company posts negative profits, it means Highlanders will also suffer the consequences. Do we have a long-term solution as Highlanders that will guarantee us eternity? This is why I believe we need someone to take over this club. We will maintain our culture as I said and we will continue having our executive and all,” said Sibanda.

The suggested individual, Methembe Ndlovu, is a former Highlanders player and coach who got married to one of the richest women in the word, Jamie Cooper.

Methembe’s wife made headlines in November 2014 after she was awarded more than £337 million (US$469 million) in what was said to be the biggest divorce settlement seen in a British court. The 56-year-old’s net worth is estimated at US$1.4 billion.

Methembe’s coaching career rose to light in 2006 when he led Bosso to cup glory with a star-studded team and in the second season he came out second behind DeMbare.

Methembe is also the founder and President of Bantu Rovers Football club and co-founder of Grassroot Soccer which uses soccer as a tool for social change. Nehanda Radio