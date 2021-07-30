Tino back in training

By Blessing Malinganiza

Tino Kadewere is now back in full training for Lyon. The striker started training this week for his team after having been out due to hernia which saw him miss last two games of the season and also missed two preseason friendlies.

Kadewere says he is happy to back to full training. “Yes I’m back started training full session with the team this week.

“I’m happy to be back in the field doing what I love the most. “It’s good to be back,” he said. He added:

“The injury hasn’t been much a setback because I had enough time to recover during off season.

“But I’m back now and preparing for the upcoming season.

“And I’ve been doing my level best in training and make sure that I’m well prepared for the season.

“And I can’t wait for it to start.”

Kadewere is now back in France after a five day tour in Spain and two days in Portugal with his team. H-Metro