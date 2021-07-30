Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Tino back in training

8,815

By Blessing Malinganiza

Tino Kadewere is now back in full training for Lyon. The striker started training this week for his team after having been out due to hernia which saw him miss last two games of the season and also missed two preseason friendlies.

Tino Kadewere is focused on helping Lyon qualify for next season’s Champions League after he grabbed the match-winning goal in their 1-0 defeat of Paris Saint-Germain.
Tino Kadewere after he grabbed the match-winning goal in their 1-0 defeat of Paris Saint-Germain in December 2020

Kadewere says he is happy to back to full training. “Yes I’m back started training full session with the team this week.

“I’m happy to be back in the field doing what I love the most. “It’s good to be back,” he said. He added:

Related Articles

Tino to get a feel of Lyon fans

15,742

Antonio living his DeMbare dream

14,752

Football star, Kadewere to feature on Wadiwa Wepa Moyo

24,827

Kadewere to work under Dutchman Bosz

8,268

“The injury hasn’t been much a setback because I had enough time to recover during off season.

“But I’m back now and preparing for the upcoming season.

“And I’ve been doing my level best in training and make sure that I’m well prepared for the season.

“And I can’t wait for it to start.”

Kadewere is now back in France after a five day tour in Spain and two days in Portugal with his team. H-Metro

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments