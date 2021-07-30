Dzvukamanja ready to unleash the ‘beast’ in him at Pirates

By Bruce Chikuni

Orlando Pirates midfielder Terrence Dzvukamanja says he is ready to unleash the ‘beast’ in him. Dzvukamanja joined the Buccaneers from the now defunct Bidvest Wits in the 2019/2020 season and he had an eye catching start before getting injured.

In an interview with H-Metro Sport yesterday, the 27-year-old said he is hoping for an injury free season.

“I am of the opinion that I did not give Pirates my best. It is because I got injured too early and it affected my goals and objectives as a player and I pray to stay fit this time around so that I can give my best in this coming season. I want to make my mark by winning trophies with the club.

“My goal is to score and assist as many as possible. If the team does not do well my name will be easily forgotten. It is an uphill task but also achievable. Pirates are a big club not only in South Africa but in Africa. You need to equip your mind with nothing but a winning mentality,” said Dzvukamanja.

The Warriors midfielder added that the he enjoys the pressure that comes with being a Pirates player.

“I have always believed in God and hard work. Orlando Pirates is not for any faint hearted player. The demands are always high. The pressure helps me to push myself to the limits. I am adapting well to their culture.

“Currently, I am the only Zimbabwean player at Pirates. These are some of the challenges because it is not something that you are used to. Somehow you have to man up and adjust to the environment and that what keeps me moving. I am grateful to the overwhelming support which I get from the Buccaneers football fanatics. They made me feel at home. I want to do better this season,” he said.

The Warriors star is, however, likely to miss this Sunday’s Carling Black Label Cup against Kaizer Chiefs.

Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer told journalists that the Zimbabwean is among the players doubtful for Sunday’s encounter.

“We have five players out, they are not in training sessions like (Tshegofatso) Mabasa, (Zakhele) Lepasa, Happy (Jele) Terrence Dzvukamanja and (Vincent) Pule they haven’t often been on the field in the last 10 or 14 days,” said Zinnbauer. H-Metro