Covid-19: Ministry wants names of vaccinated council officials

By Nqobile Tshili

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo has directed officials under his ministry to compile and submit names of leaders within local authorities who have embraced the Covid-19 vaccination exercise.

The community leaders who are expected to embrace the mass vaccination programme start from village heads up to town clerks.

Government has embarked on a mass vaccination exercise which is targeting to vaccinate 10 million citizens to achieve herd immunity.

The country has procured at least 12 million doses of vaccines and six million doses have already been delivered.

In a memo to all Provincial Development Co-ordinators (PDC) dated July 27, Minister Moyo said the information will help in planning.

“The Government of Zimbabwe introduced the Covid-19 vaccination programme to the general citizenry as a way of curbing the spread of the virus and reducing the number of casualties. As a local Government fraternity, community leaders such town clerks, chief executive officers, council secretaries, councillors, chiefs, headmen and village heads are expected to lead by example,” reads the circular.

“As the responsible minister, I have directed that the chief director Local Authorities (Mr Christopher Shumba) and his Local Authorities directors collate information on who has embraced the Covid-19 vaccination programme among the above-mentioned office bearers. The information will assist in decision making pertaining to leadership and health issues.”

Minister Moyo said Local Government officials should submit the necessary information to Mr Shumba by August 10.

A number of officials confirmed receipt of the circular.

Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said he had received Minister Moyo’s circular.

“What I can say is that I have received the circular, I have been vaccinated and most of my councillors have also been vaccinated. That is what I will submit to the minister,” said Mr Dube. The Chronicle