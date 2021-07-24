Logarusic is just clueless, Dinha

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Another national team legend Edelbert Dinha has added his voice to growing calls for Zifa to sack under-fire Warriors’ coach Zdravko Logarušic.

The former Orlando Pirates midfield enforcer described the Croat as clueless and someone who doesn’t understand football.

Loga has become an unpopular figure within the Zimbabwean football community following a run of miserable results in the Chan and Cosafa Cup tournaments, which the Warriors exited without registering a single win.

“We should get another coach honestly. Just look at the type of football we are playing; there is no identity at all, we have quality players, but not being used to the best of their abilities. How many games has he won out of 12 games?” asked Dinha.

Despite Warriors’ fans uniting in criticising him, the Croat has been defiant, arguing that he had delivered on his mandate of securing qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations.

He downgraded Chan and the Cosafa Cup, saying they are mere preparatory events he used to try out other players.

Dinha said securing a ticket to the Afcon finals should not be an excuse to keep Loga.

“I understand we qualified for Afcon, but how we qualified will tell us exactly how we are going to play there. Time for a change, locally-based coaches that understand us or get someone that understands football,” said Dinha.

Early this week, Warriors and Bosso legend Alexander Maseko also called for Loga’s sacking, saying “He won’t take us anywhere”. The Chronicle