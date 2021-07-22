Pogba angling for PSG move

Paris Saint-Germain are set to give Manchester United a big dilemma over Paul Pogba’s future. The 2018 World Cup football winner’s agent Mino Raiola has already discussed personal terms with the French giants.

And if they follow it with a sizeable bid, it would severely test the resolve of the Red Devils to keep their 26-year-old star.

In fact, Pogba is close to reaching an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over personal terms, according to reports. However, the Glazers aren’t willing to let him leave on the cheap. And they’re wanting big money in order to let the 28-year-old leave.

Manchester United, right now, want Pogba to stay.

The France international has just one year left on his current contract and no agreement is currently in sight.

Several clubs have been linked with the midfielder, who has won just two trophies since moving from Juventus back in the summer transfer window of 2016.

Barcelona are in the mix, despite their dire financial situation, with reports suggesting they’re looking at a swap deal to bring the player to Catalonia.

Juventus are also in the frame, with the Old Lady eager to re-sign their former midfielder. — The Sun.