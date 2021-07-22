Moyo braces for life in Scottish champs

By Tadious Manyepo

Warriors forward David Moyo says he is expecting a tough ride in the Scottish Championship in this coming term. His team, Hamilton Academical, will play in the second-tier of Scottish football after their relegation from the top-flight last season.

And Moyo has predicted a tough ride but insists the aim remains to instantly bounce back into the top-tier.

“We would have wanted to remain in the top-flight but unfortunately we got relegated,” said Moyo.

“We are now preparing for life in the Championship. We all know how difficult the Championship is. It is definitely going to be very tough for us to try and earn qualification back into the top league. Every team in the Championship will be playing with that one aim, to get promoted.

“So we know how difficult it is going to be for us as a team.”

He said his team have all the pressure given the expectations.

“We are coming from the top-flight and naturally, we have all the pressure. We are expected to deliver and that piles pressure a lot of pressure on us as a team.

“But, we are all ready for the challenge and we all know what it means to be playing in the Championship.

“This is a very competitive league which we have joined. But nothing changes, our aim remains the same. We are ready to play and win promotion back onto the top league. We tried hard to remain in the league but we failed. Now we should try hard to bounce back and we all believe we will do it.

“But one thing for sure is that the Championship is not an easy competition. It’s very tough and for us to achieve our aim, we ought to be tough as well.”

The 26-year-old forward remains a key part of Hamilton and he believes he will be also in the race to win the Golden Boot accolade.

“I have to score more goals and retain my place in the national team.” The Herald