Mai Tt explains how Baba Tt’s “side chick” inspired her to a better life

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Comedian Mai TT says her ex-husband’s ‘side chick’ inspired her to be who she is today and work hard for herself.

Speaking during a three-hour long Facebook Live chat Mai Tt real life Felistus Murata said the hardships she faced in her relationship inspired her to become a better person in life.

She said when she was married her husbands would cheat on her and she would be heartbroken and that’s when she decided to start working hard for herself.

During her second marriage with Baba Tt, the comedian said her husband cheated on her with one woman who used to work at Econet.

“Ndakahurirwa na Baba Tt nemumwe mukadzi weku econet kuna first uko. Musikana iyeye ayichena and ayiva nemazi g**o anosvika uko, achi driver Honda CRV.

“Rimwe zuva ndakamuendera ku Econet ndikano musta jambanja kuEconet uko ndikato shedzerwa security ne police ndichita kunge munhu anopenga,” she said.

She added that the reason why Baba Tt left her for Michelle was because Michelle had her own car and was staying in the Avenues.

“CRV ndoivenga ini yakandiparadzira marriage yangu. Baba Tt vakati vawona Honda CRV nema g**o nemsikana anopfeka ma stiletto vakabva vanopinda… Nhai imi ndakarwadziwa pandakamuwona Michelle iyeyu ini ndakapfeka mapatapata iye arimuma stiletto ku Econet uko.

“Manje rimwe zuva Michelle wavo avakazova hurira nezidhara rinebvudzi re White vakadzoka vachimhanya kwandiri vachichema.” she added.

Mai Tt filmed sections of a her beautiful house and garage full of cars saying she is now better than all the women who destroyed her marriage.

“Hama ngati tendei Michelle ndiye akandipa shungu dzekushanda hona manje ikozvino mota adzichatokwani mu garage. Michelle akandishayinira ne Honda CRV ikozvino ndane zvinhu zvangu. Michelle handimbofe ndamu kanganwa,” sai Mai TT.

During the live video she discussed a lot of things including her first husband who is the father to her first daughter Felisha.

Last week Mai Tt made headlines on national television as she rekindled her friendship with flamboyant prophet Passion Java and fellow comedian Madam Boss. Nehanda Radio