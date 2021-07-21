DJ Shugeta cries during LIVE after breakup with Anna ‘Chibaby’ Honde

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Popular radio DJ Shugeta found himself trending since last week following his break up with comedian girlfriend Anna ‘Chibaby’ Honde.

The breakup comes after Shugeta proposed marriage to his girlfriend of three years. Anna turned down Shugeta’s proposal and then dumped him on social media the following day.

In her post Anna said, “It is with great sadness that I write to you guys letting you know that we are no longer together with Tafadzwa. The reasons why I decided to tell you guys is because you are my family so handidi muzozvinzwa from other people and please handizode ma questions akawanda because my reasons are personal.”

In response Shugeta said, “Ndakangoitawo zvekuwona pa social media, angova ma screenshots achisendwa nevanhu vachibvundza kuti what happened. Ini ndikatoti andizive kuti what’s happening.”

Shugeta who was clearly emotional during the Live video told his followers to ask him questions about the relationship as he answered them ‘with all honesty.’

“I’ve been through a lot in my life ini I’ve been through a lot but akuna chinhu chinorwadza sekurambwa pamberi pevanhu nyika yese ichiwona. And pa time iyoyo I just thought ma soft cause munhu wangu ndewe comedy so pamwe ma games ake.

Shugeta could not finish his live video as tears started falling from his eyes uncontrollably.

Last year the radio DJ opened up on having suicidal thoughts and suffering from depression.