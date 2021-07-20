Veteran TV personality Allan Riddell reportedly ‘seriously ill’ – Noreen Welch

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Veteran television personality Allan Riddell who graced Zimbabwean screens for decades is reportedly ‘seriously ill’ according to multiple reports.

The former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) news anchor is currently based in South Africa where he works as a consultant to the South Africa/ Thai Chamber of Commerce.

News of his illness was shared by fellow former ZBC news anchor Noreen Welch who posted a picture of Riddell captioned, “For those many of you who know Allan, he is seriously ill, and I ask that you please surround him with your prayers.

“He has been and is a dear friend of many years, and since we first met and worked together at RBC. How I wish I could be with him at this time. I had such a vivid dream of him last night too.”

Born in Durban South Africa, Riddell has been a familiar face on television screens in a number of countries as a show presenter and a news anchor. He has appeared on the BBC and has been on various television programs in South Africa, Kenya and Zimbabwe. Nehanda Radio