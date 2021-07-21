I want to be with my children on my birthday tomorrow: Marry Mubaiwa

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa says she wants to be with her children on her birthday when she turns 40 tomorrow (Thursday).

Mubaiwa who is facing, attempted murder, fraud, and money laundering charges, and a nasty divorce with VP Chiwenga, Wednesday said she wants to be with her children whom she has been denied access to for almost two years now.

“I am going to be 40 years tomorrow and just wishing and wanting and waiting for my children Tendai, Christian and Michael to be with me.

“What kind of a father denies his children which he claims to love the right to be with their mother and vice-versa. Where is God when you need him?” she posted on her Twitter page.

Mubaiwa said she did not marry Chiwenga for material wealth but for the love that he had during the time.

“I didn’t marry the material wealth, I married the wealth that was in his heart, the gentle touch of his hand, the knowledge of God, his understanding of what my heart wanted, he understood the person that i was, the me that I am today, focused, forgiving and forward-thinking,” she added.

Mubaiwa was barred by the High Court from having access to the couple’s three minor children in February last year.

The couple is going through a messy divorce while being embroiled in several bitter legal battles which are yet to be settled.

Mubaiwa is currently out on bail over allegations raised by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) that she unlawfully transferred US$919,000 to South Africa under the guise of importing goods, between October 2018 and May 2019.

She is also accused of fraudulently obtaining a marriage certificate without Chiwenga’s consent earlier that year when Chiwenga was critically ill and additional charges of attempting to kill Chiwenga. Nehanda Radio