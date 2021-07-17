Loga’s contract review date set

By Ricky Zililo

ZIFA’S technical development committee has asked Warriors’ coach Zdravko Logarusic to submit his report following the team’s dismal performance in the Cosafa Cup in South Africa.

The six-time Cosafa Cup champions had a shambolic outing and they bow out in the group stages after failing to win a single match.

Zimbabwe played four games, drawing 0-0 against Mozambique, sharing spoils in a 2-2 stalemate with Malawi, losing 2-0 to Namibia and 2-1 to tournament guests Senegal.

Statistics show that Loga has had a depressing stint as the Warriors’ gaffer, with only one win out of 12 games in charge.

Loga’s only victory was a 1-0 win over Botswana in an Afcon qualifier that secured Zimbabwe a ticket to next year’s finals.

Bryton Malandule, Zifa technical development committee chairman, said a self-introspection is needed and his committee will forward its recommendations to the Zifa board.

“Through the technical director (Wilson Mutekede), we’ve asked the senior national men’s technical team led by Loga to give us a report of the tourney. As a committee, we want teams to go and perform to the best of their ability and give us results,” said Malandule.

“We’ve won the Cosafa Cup in the past and pride ourselves in winning hence our thoughts and expectations are that when we go for such competitions, we want to win. For this competition, Loga and his technical team had the leeway to select players from leagues that have been active and strike a balance between development and preparing for the future.

“So, when we meet as the technical development committee, we’re not seeking to fire the coach, we’re reviewing what we’re doing and where we are in terms of World Cup and Afcon preparations. Our duty is to make recommendations as hiring and firing of coaches is the duty of the board,” he said.

On reports that his committee had long recommended the sacking of Loga, Malandule said: “People speculate a lot. I can’t disclose recommendations we made because the board hasn’t deliberated on the report. It will be notorious to share publicly what we discussed and forwarded to the board when they haven’t met as yet.

“Also, I trust the integrity of the technical development committee members that they can’t share with the media when the board is yet to see the recommendations.”

Other members of the technical development committee are vice-chairman Andrew Tapela, Nelson Matongorere, Wisdom Simba (vice-chairman Zifa Eastern Region), Stancillous Nyachoye (board member Zifa Northern Region) and Mutekede. The Chronicle