Makomborero Haruzivishe granted ZWL10 000 bail pending appeal

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Pro-democracy campaigner Makomborero Haruzivishe has been granted ZWL10 000 bail pending a determination of his appeal against both conviction and sentence to serve 14 months in jail on controversial charges of inciting public violence and resisting arrest by law enforcement agents.

Haruzivishe was sentenced in April, a week after being convicted. Initially, the 28-year-old, an outspoken critic of Zimbabwe’s government, was jailed for 24 months on the first count of incitement, and 12 months for resisting arrest.

Ten of the 24 months and six of the 12 months were suspended. With the two sentences to run concurrently, Haruzivishe was supposed to serve 14 months in prison.

He has already served three months at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison before being granted bail pending appeal by Justice Webster Chinamora on Wednesday.

His lawyer Kossam Ncube of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said Haruzivishe is supposed to be released from Chikurubi in the other cases he is facing, he was granted bail on them or he was removed from remand.

“Makomborero has been granted ZWL10 000 bail. He is going to be released because I understand that from the other cases that are being handled by the other lawyers that he was granted bail on them or he was removed from remand. The only one that was remaining is this one for which he has been granted bail today,” Ncube said.

A Harare Central police station charge sheet, seen by Nehanda Radio, reads:

“The accused mobilised members of the public by whistling a whistle code trying to canvas them to revolt against the police officers and he went on to throw some stones towards the police officers and their vehicles.” Nehanda Radio