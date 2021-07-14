Koffi Olomide and Rayvanny land in Harare for collabos with Roki

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Congolese Rhumba star Koffi Olomide and Tanzania’s afro-pop musician Rayvanny are in the country for collaborations with Zimbabwean urban grooves legend Rockford ‘Roki’ Josephat.

The trio will work on two different projects. Rayvanny will collaborate with Roki in making a remix to a song which is yet to be announced while Roki and Koffi will work on a new song together.

In a video posted on Prophet Passion Java’s Instagram page he said, “As you can see RayVanny is already in Zimbabwe ready to hit the studio with Rockford Josephat… this ain’t kid’s game the biggest in Africa is here… BET Awarded.”

Also confirming that he was indeed coming to Zimbabwe, Olomide posted on his Instagram a video in an airplane saying, “On my road to Harare… see you soon family.”

Roki who had gone on a musical hiatus for some years started making his comeback in 2018 during Prophet Passion Java’s lockdown Gara Mumba concerts.

Last week the Chidzoka hit maker met his breakthrough as he became the first Zimbabwean artist to get 1 million views on YouTube in the space of four days.

Rayvanny real name Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa is a 27-year-old afro-pop musician who has managed to scoop various awards and nominations such as the MTV Africa Music Awards nomination in the category of Breakthrough act in 2016 and in 2017 he was nominated for the BET Award International Viewers’ Choice.

Roki could not be reached for a comment.