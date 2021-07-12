Prince Dube loses ground in Golden Boot race

By Eddie Chikamhi

Prince Dube has lost his grip in the Tanzania Vodacom Premier League Golden Boot race after his main rival John Bocco of Simba SC surpassed his tally at the weekend, to set up an exciting finish to the marathon.

Tanzanian international Bocco scored his 15th goal when Simba beat Coastal Union 2-0 on Sunday to lift their 22nd Tanzanian Premiership football title.

Zimbabwean striker Dube has 14 goals to his name and is also facing a serious challenge from another Simba SC player, Chris Mugalu, who scored the second against Coastal Union on Sunday to move to 13 goals.

Mugalu put himself back in the picture when he scored a brace last week in the 2-0 win over KMC. Simba SC have played more games recently as they have been battling to clear their backlog.

They have now all played 32 rounds and two games remain in the Tanzanian championship race which concludes this Sunday.

One of the interesting fixtures this week is the penultimate round clash between Dube’s Azam FC and Simba SC at the Azam Complex on Wednesday.

Simba won the title on Sunday, after amassing an unassailable 79 points, with two matches to play. They sit at the top with nine points more than second-placed Yanga.

Azam are in third place with 64 points from 32 outings. The Ice Cream Makers experienced a dip in form during the season and are pushing for a strong finish. They wrap up their campaign at Ruvu Shooting this coming Sunday. The Herald