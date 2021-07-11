Late registration on — Zimsec

By Robin Muchetu

Candidates that intend to sit for the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) November 2021 session and had missed the deadline can still register until 30 July, an official has said.

The session had closed on Friday last week but is now open for late registration to ensure that all candidates get an opportunity to register and write the examinations. Zimsec spokesperson Ms Nicky Dlamini said those that had missed the deadline still have an opportunity to register.

“For normal registration we are now closed, however, late registration will continue until the 30th of July 2021. That is the only time that we will be able to have statistics of those that have registered,” she said.

Ms Dlamini said Zimsec did not have the actual statistics of candidates that will sit for the examinations following Covid-19 disturbances but would be able to collate data at the close of the late registration period. There are fears that some candidates had failed to meet the deadline.

Last week, the Registrar-General’s office had opened all its offices to allow candidates who wanted to sit for the November examinations to process National Identity Cards (IDs) but the offices were overwhelmed with people that the issuance of IDs was stopped in light of the increase of Covid-19 cases.

Thousands of people turned up for the two-day window that had been open. However, the RG’s office said the influx of people was a sign that there is a demand for IDs and that they would act on the matter. The June 2021 Zimsec public examinations for both Ordinary and Advanced Levels were suspended by Cabinet following disruptions caused by Covid-19 and the resulting lockdown.Those who had wanted to sit in June will now sit for the November 2021 session.

The decision to suspend the June examinations arose from the delays in sitting for the public examinations at the end of last year and the alterations of the standard calendar for education this year caused by schools having to be closed for the first two and half months of this year to combat the second wave of Covid-19. The Sunday News