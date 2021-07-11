Former Zanu PF MP Peter Haritatos dies after contracting Covid-19

Former Muzvezve Member of Parliament and ZANU PF Central Committee member Peter Haritatos (77) has died.

ZANU PF Mashonaland West chairperson, who is also Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, confirmed the news.

Haritatos, who is father to Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos, succumbed to Covid-19-related complications at St Annes Hospital in Harare on Saturday.

“Hailing from Kadoma, where he ran a successful bakery business, he started politics well before independence, being jailed for his support for the struggle.

“He used to tell us how he was denied a place at Jameson High for his secondary education and had to attend school at Rimuka High as he was not considered white by the British colonialists.

“He was of Greek origin. We have lost a loyal ZANU PF cadre who will be profoundly missed,” Minister Ziyambi said.