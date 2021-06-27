Chidzambwa to be buried in Mukarati

By Mehluli Sibanda

The late former Zimbabwe national football team captain and coach, Misheck Chidzambwa who died last Thursday at the age of 66 will be laid to rest at his rural home in Mukarati in Mashonaland West’s Mhondoro District tomorrow.

According to his elder brother, Sunday, Misheck’s body spent the night at his home in Chitungwiza’s Zengeza 5, with the family to leave for Mhondoro this afternoon for tomorrow’s burial.

“He is being laid to rest in Mukarati, Mhondoro on Monday. His body is at his home in Chitungwiza, we are leaving for Mhondoro on Sunday afternoon and burial is on Monday,” said Sunday.

Chidzambwa had been unwell for over two years.

He was the first Warriors captain when Zimbabwe won their first major silverware in 1985 when they lifted the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations when the tournament was held in Zimbabwe. The now-late Chidzambwa won the 2000 Cosafa Cup with the Warriors and paved the way for the country to win five more titles in the regional competition, with four of those won by his brother, Sunday.

Besides the Warriors, the late Chidzambwa also coached Chapungu and Blue Rangers. The Sunday News