Njuzu accused of stealing R1 million watch… she hits back at ‘scammer’

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

South African based socialite Monalisa ‘Njuzu’ Zulu is once again trending for all the wrong reasons. After trending over her leaked bedroom videos, she is now being accused by a well known Congolese blesser Serge Caponge of stealing a time watch worth R1 million (US$ 70 099).

During a live Instagram video Serge said Njuzu lied to him about a lot of things including that she could drive when in actual fact she couldn’t.

“The house Monalisa lives in is for her Nigerian ex-boyfriend. She doesn’t even know how much it is to pay rent she kicked out her Nigerian man. She lied to me that she could drive and had a Mercedes Benz in Zimbabwe but when I gave her my car in South Africa she couldn’t even move it.

“She came to stay with me. When she was staying with me she only had one panty, I have videos of it but as a man I will not post them,” said Serge.

Another woman identified as Sharon who works for Serge came in cementing her boss’ argument revealing how Njuzu allegedly stole a R1 million timepiece.

“Monalisa akawuya na Sir akagara two days asina kuchinja nhumbi, then sir vakandikumbira kuti ndimu wachire vakaenda kunotora bag rake kuneshamwari yaaigara nayo, ndopatakatanga kugara naye,” she said.

She then went on to reveal that next to Njuzu’s bed there was a watch which was never moved and it had been there for the longest time but then mysteriously disappeared when Njuzu came and left.

“Wachi yaigara pa side pe bed pairara Monalisa, yaingo gara ipapo. One weekend ini ndakaenda kumba ndakasiya Monalisa nevana na Sir pandakadzoka ne Sunday ndakawana asisipo sir vakandiundza kuenda. Pa Monday ndopatakawona kuti watch ayisisipo,” she said.

She also revealed that Monalisa had briefed her that she was pregnant with Serge’s child.

“Inini Monalisa akandiwudza kuti ava nenhumbu ya Serge but andikumudza Sir semunhu wechikadzi ndakanyarara… Pane day yavakamboenda vese ku dinner ndakawona blood pama sheets avo andina kuchinja ma sheets ndichigadzira bed,” said Sharon.

In her response Njuzu disputed that Serge owned a watch worth a million Rands saying he is a credit card scammer and is living in South Africa illegally.

“You are not a citizen in South Africa, I can get him deported from South African he does fraud cloning people’s cards does phone calls na 2am 3am … apa une Fake passport the Angolan passport he is not even a citizen akatanga kugara ku Sandton two years ago uyu,” said Njuzu.

Serge is a well-known self-proclaimed ‘international blesser’ in South Africa. This is not the first time he has publicly accused people of stealing from him. In 2018 he made headlines as he accused South African notorious businessman Nico Matlala of stealing a pair of Jordan sneakers, luxury perfumes and R15 000 (US1049).

He is well known for spending thousands of Rands on alcohol and this earned him the opportunity to be Amber Rose’s VIP guest during her slut walk in Los Angeles 2018. Nehanda Radio