Jah Prayzah distances new single Svovi from upcoming album ‘Gwara’

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Jah Prayzah has distanced his new single Svovi from his upcoming album “Gwara” saying he will be ‘disappointed’ if people link the new song to his album which will be released on 9 July.

Jah Prayzah released the single, Svovi along with a video on YouTube yesterday. Although the song is trending on the number one spot and has garnered over 133 000 views in less than 24 hours a section of his fans have said the song is ‘not so great’ as expected.

Posting a video prior to the release Jah Prayzah said, “Azvizi rizvo imi ka song aka kari kubuda nhasi ka single and akasi pa album rangu ndogumbuka zvisinga ite kana vanhu vakuda kutanga kuka associater ne album rangu akasi pa album rangu.

“Kana kuzondi bvunza mu road kuti ka song aka ndekepa album rangu ndino gumbuka zvisingaite akasi pa album rangu.”

The song svovi which means ‘sweetheart’ left Zimbabweans divided on social media as they weighed in on the song, most of them saying it was not good at all but had to press the like button because they are fans.

Commenting to the song, popular meme creator No Chill Nation said, “I am a big fan but song haisi kunaka zvayo.”

Ian Chipo Busendi followed up saying, “ndambochinja kubva pa phone ndiakenda pa bazooker now home theatre aaah zvikuramba maybe pamwe mabhawa akavhurwa zvichaita but for now umm ini zii.”

Anesu Kumundati said he hopes the album will be better than the current release, “Uuumm pakabikwa nyemba apa let’s wait for the full album,” he said.

Another user said she’ll need peer pressure to really feel the song: “Regai timirire peer pressure mkoma pamwe zvinoita,” said Nkosi Magwenzi.

However some ’loyal’ fans fired back at those who said the song was not good suggesting they should give it time and that the song was made for those in love so single people might not feel the vibe.

Paul Chigwida said, “The song is good if you are in a relationship.”

“Song irikunaka. One needs to be in love to know and understand how love feels. Ini I love it hangu personally,” said Sunshine Mel. Nehanda Radio