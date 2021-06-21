Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Robbers injure scores after hijacking bus

31,134

By George Maponga

Several people have been hospitalised at Masvingo General Hospital after they were stabbed by armed robbers who commandeered a Beitbridge-bound bus and robbed passengers between Mvuma and Mushagashe tollgate early morning today.

The Boundary Express coach parked at Masvingo Central Police Station after the hijack
The Boundary Express coach parked at Masvingo Central Police Station after the hijack

The Bounday Express coach reportedly left Mbudzi roundabout in Harare around 8pm and the unidentified armed robbers carrying knives, pistols and machetes were also on the bus when it set out for Beitbridge.

It has since emerged from some of the victims that the suspects had a small vehicle which was following behind the bus and was used as a getaway after the robbery.

Related Articles

52-year-old robber arrested in shootout

19,270

Police act on armed robberies

19,427

Musa Taj Abdul, 8 accomplices jailed 3 years each

16,535

End of road for armed robber

27,693

Besides sustaining deep cuts all over their bodies, some of the passengers were thoroughly beaten up by the suspects who got away with cash and other valuables after ordering the bus driver to move into the bush and switch-off the lights.

The passengers were also sprayed in the eyes with an unknown liquid before the robbers left in the small vehicle after deflating one of the bus’ tyres.

The driver had to drive the bus to Masvingo with a deflated tyre so that those injured could get assistance.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident and said he was still to get full details about the robbery.

He said those injured were hospitalized at Masvingo General Hospital, but could not disclose the number, extend of injuries and identities.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects, whose number is yet to be ascertained. The Herald

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments
Use the share buttons on the site