Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

52-year-old robber arrested in shootout

19,232

A 52-year-old highway armed robber, who was part of a gang that intercepted a motorist before stealing US$70 000 and a Honda Fit after shooting one of the occupants on the arm, was arrested a few hours later following a shootout with police along the Harare-Mutare Road last Thursday night.

Police have since launched a manhunt for his other accomplices who are still at large following a high-speed chase along the highway.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were still in progress.

“On June 17, 2021 detectives in Marondera arrested a suspect aged 52 in connection with a robbery case which occurred in Bromley along Harare-Mutare Highway,” he said.

“Three complainants who were travelling in a Honda Fit vehicle to Mutare were intercepted along the way by the suspects who were driving a Honda CRV vehicle. The suspects stole US$70 000 cash, a cellphone and Honda Fit after shooting one of the victims on the arm.”

Related Articles

Robbers injure scores after hijacking bus

31,047

Police act on armed robberies

19,426

Musa Taj Abdul, 8 accomplices jailed 3 years each

16,534

End of road for armed robber

27,693

Asst Comm Nyathi said the detectives later arrested the suspect after a shootout and a high-speed chase leading to the recovery of the stolen Honda Fit which had been dumped about five kilometres from the scene. The Herald

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments
Use the share buttons on the site