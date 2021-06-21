Mugabe’s son-in-law Chikore acquitted

By Nyore Madzianike

Former Air Zimbabwe chief operations officer and the late former President Robert Mugabe’s son-in-law, Simba Chikore, was today freed on the criminal abuse of office charges he was facing.

Chikore was acquitted after the court upheld his application for exception to the charges where he argued that Air Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited is not a public entity and he could not be held as a public office bearer during the time he worked for the national airline.

In coming up with the decision, Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna said the Supreme Court had already made the same finding in matters that were previously heard in the upper court.

Chikore, who was being represented by lawyer Jonathan Samkange and Brighton Pabwe, was accused of flouting tender procedures and awarding security tenders to undeserving companies during the time he was leading the national airline in 2017. The Herald