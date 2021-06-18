Former Nottingham Forest striker Blackstock to “build dedicated cancer hospital” in Zimbabwe

Former Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest striker Dexter Blackstock who met President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday accompanied by Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large Uebert Angel, says he “plans to build a dedicated cancer hospital” in Zimbabwe.

Blackstock posted a picture of himself with the president on instagram saying; “Extremely honoured to meet His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde ED Mnangagwa to finalise our plans to build a dedicated cancer hospital and help improve the pharmaceutical industry.

“Medication will now be manufactured within the country in the iconic area of Victoria Falls. We will be training and employing local staff as part of our vision. #zimbabweisopenforbusiness.”

Blackstock who made 350 appearances for eight different clubs over the course of his 14-year career retired at the relatively young age of 30 to pursue a foray into the world of business.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, four years after he retired, Blackstock turned himself into a “successful entrepreneur in the property and pharmaceutical sectors.”

“The former marksman has founded MediConnect, an innovative blockchain solution designed to address the ever-growing issue of patients being overprescribed medication,” the paper reported.

In March this year, Mnangagwa appointed Prophet Angel as a Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large covering Europe, North America, South America and Central America.

On Thursday Ambassador Angel took former footballer Blackstock and current Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba to State House to see Mnangagwa.

Nakamba later posted: “I feel honored meeting the President of Zimbabwe, His Excellence Cde, E.D. Mnangagwa. During the meeting I informed his Excellence on how I will be investing in our beloved country through a number of projects that are already lined up.

“I will also continue with the charity work through the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation that has already assisted children with school tuition,” Nakamba added.