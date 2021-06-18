Enzo Ishall quitting music this year?

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

It’s been confirmed that Zim dancehall chanter Enzo Ishall who rose to fame in 2018 will soon be calling it quits and focusing on other things in life.

The dancehall star who rose to fame after releasing his hit song Kanjiva in 2018 is set to release his last song in September this year.

Before the release of his trending song, Hillary Makaya, Enzo Ishall posted on his Instagram stories saying his last song will be released on the 1st of September this year.

“Misi inosiyana uchafara ucharwadziswa asi nyarara, mwari Havana kurara. Kudzani, my last year as a musician last song will be released on the 1st of September,” read his status update.

Nehanda Radio caught up with Stewart Nyamayaro a member of Enzo’s management team who confirmed that indeed the musician has decided to call it quits.

“Yes he is quitting music,” he said.

Quizzed about the reasons behind the sudden move Nyamayaro said, “I am not at liberty to say for now, but he will make an address in due time where he will state the reasons behind his decision.”

Over the weekend and earlier this week Enzo trended as he publicly shot his shot at Hillary Makaya a 21 year old model and ex-girlfriend to Robert Mugabe Jnr.

The two seem to be getting cosy with each other as they had a Live video chat on Instagram discussing various things including Prophet Passion Java who had passed an offensive comment about Enzo’s song saying “Problem ndeyekuti song yacho hainake sa Hillary wacho.”