Maruwa: I don’t do juju

By Bruce Chikuni

Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa has dismissed allegations that he visited Sakubva Stadium the night before their defeat to Manica Diamonds to practice some juju.

Rhinos went on to lose 2-1 after social media was awash with reports of their officials visiting the venue during the night.

“These are just false allegations. I do not believe in juju. We attributed our loss to poor performance just like any other team. In football you do not win every game. The boys did not convert the chances and I do not think there was nothing more.

“This is a baseless argument and a bedtime story. I do not know the agenda of this whole debate. To me, it was just coincidence of incidents in the way that we lost after the aftermath of those rumours,” said Maruwa.

He, however, stated that his team still has the credentials to progress to the next round of the Chibuku Super Cup despite the defeat. H-Metro