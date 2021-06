By Blessings Chidakwa

Some Harare informal traders whose structures were demolished at their illegal vending sites along road servitudes are back in clear defiance of their eviction.

It was business as usual when our news crew today visited Mbudzi round-about where traders whose structures were destroyed were selling their wares at open spaces.

At Zindoga Shopping Centre in Waterfalls, it was also business as usual with backyard food outlets braaing and selling various food stuffs. The Herald