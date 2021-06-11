Marshall Munetsi donates to rural school

By Eddie Chikamhi

France-based Zimbabwe international footballer, Marshall Munetsi, continued to strengthen links with his roots after he donated football kits to Kadyamadare Primary School located in his home village at Chikwaka in Mashonaland East.

Munetsi, who is on off-season break following a difficult outing with French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims, has been busy in the last week, connecting with the people who helped shape his career.

The midfielder was in Chikwaka last week and was touched by the plight of the people. He made good his promises to Kadyamadare Primary School when he returned again this week with football kits and soccer balls, sourced via his Marshall Munetsi Foundation.

He was accompanied on the second trip by Warriors teammate, Talent Chawapihwa, who plies his trade in the South African DStv Premiership with AmaZulu.

“From my last week’s visit to Kadyamadare Primary School (Chikwaka) my rural home, we had a discussion with the school authorities and they spelled out their need for soccer uniforms and soccer balls.

“Yesterday, we donated two sets of uniforms and eight soccer balls. Thank you to Sagewood Inc, a Marshall Munesti Foundation partner for sponsoring the uniforms and balls,” said Munetsi.

The midfielder has made a big difference in the community via his Marshall Munetsi Foundation, which pays school fees for underprivileged children and has also donated food hampers to the vulnerable at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Munetsi grew up in Mabvuku, where he started his career at Ali Sundowns, before he moved to South Africa. He also had a meeting with Ali Sundowns director Desmund Ali this week.

“From the age of 12 years, we at Ali Sundowns Academy knew he was a gem and was full of humility. This is the pride of Mabvuku and we believe the best is yet to come,” said Ali. The Herald