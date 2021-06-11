Fake prophet on the run after raping woman

By Victor Maphosa

Police are hunting for a self-styled Harare prophet who allegedly raped an Old Highfield woman after he claimed that she was possessed with an evil spirit and he had been sent by the Holy Spirit to cleanse.

The prophet identified as Madzibaba Ray of Johane Masowe YeChishanu Nyeredzi-Nomwe went on to rape the 30-year-old woman.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.

“He reportedly told the complaint that she was possessed with evil spirit which needed spiritual cleansing,” said Insp Mwanza.

“The suspect reportedly told the complainant that he had been sent by the Holy Spirit to cleanse her. In the process, the accused had unprotected sexual intercourse once without the complainant’s consent. After the act, the suspect went away leaving the complainant alone.” The Herald