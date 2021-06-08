Man found dead in Makokoba

By Boitumelo Makhurane

A Bulawayo man was found dead in Makokoba Suburb on Saturday. Neighbours said the man, whose name is being withheld until his next of kin have been notified, was found lying lifeless along 8th Street in the suburb around 6am and passersby called an ambulance.

“We saw the man lying down in the morning as we were sweeping the yard. We thought the man was drunk as we knew him as someone who drinks excessively. One of the neighbours suggested that we call an ambulance as he was unconscious, when the ambulance arrived the man was declared dead. Police attended the scene,’’ said a witness.

Residents said police questioned the man’s landlord over the death.

“The man’s landlord was taken for questioning and was released. The deceased was always drinking beer. He might have been involved in a fight where he could have been injured,’’ said a neighbour.

The news crew could not talk to the landlord as he was not at home.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday said he had not received a report about the death. The Chronicle