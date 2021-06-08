Bosso unbeaten in eight matches

By Mehluli Sibanda

Chibuku Super Cup defending champions Highlanders have now gone eight matches unbeaten in the country’s premier cup competition. Bosso have also scored eight goals in the process and are yet to concede.

Highlanders defeated Bulawayo City 1-0 at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday, courtesy of goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda’s second-half penalty after striker Washington Navaya was hacked down in the box.

It was Bosso’s second win in this year’s edition being played in a round robin format, as opposed to the traditional knockout format in previous years.

Sunday’s win was coach Mandla Mpofu’s second in three games after they edged Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 and settled for a goalless draw with Chicken Inn.

Bosso’s unbeaten run in the Chibuku Super Cup goes back to the round of 16 in 2019 when they overcame fierce rivals Dynamos 1-0 at Rufaro Stadium through Prince Dube’s goal.

They went on to demolish FC Platinum 3-0 in the quarter-finals at Barbourfields, with goals coming from Dube, Denzel Khumalo and Tinashe Makanda.

Dube was on target again in a hard fought 1-0 win over a stubborn ZPC Kariba in the semi-finals at home.

The Warriors’ striker made it four goals in a row when he grabbed the solitary goal that clinched the cup in the final against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields.

Out of the eight matches that Bosso have kept clean sheets, Ariel Sibanda kept goal in seven, while reserve goalkeeper Future Sibanda was between the sticks for the 1-0 win over Chiefs about three weeks ago.

Bosso are currently in second place with seven points in Group B and remain on course to defend their Chibuku Super Cup title should they maintain their present trend.

Chicken Inn top Group B through a superior goal difference.

The tournament resumes this week with teams meeting in the reverse fixtures. The Chronicle