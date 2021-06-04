Timveos appointed PetroTrade board member after defection from MDC

Byu Vanessa Guzha | NewsDay |

Former MDC Alliance deputy treasurer Lillian Timveos was yesterday appointed board member for PetroTrade a few months after she defected to the ruling Zanu PF party.

Timveos, who served as Midlands senator under the MDC Alliance before she was recalled by the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T, will now sit on the PetroTrade board chaired by lawyer Tino Chinyoka and deputised by Zanele Dube.

Other PetroTrade board members are Simba Mhuriro, Gladys Mumhure, Ferida Matambo, Getrude Marabada and Godfrey Ncube.

The MDC Alliance said Timveos’ appointment did not come as a surprise to them as every defector from the opposition to Zanu PF was rewarded shortly after their exit.

Former MDC-T vice-president Obert Gutu was also recently appointed to the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission after he ditched opposition politics.

“Zanu PF abuses State resources and it is not surprising that they will appoint people like Timveos as a reward for joining them,” said MDC Alliance deputy party spokesperson Clifford Hlatywayo.

“State institutions and bodies must be independent and board appointments must not be seen as the extension of the failed party. There is no independence of institutions in the country.”

But Timveos told NewsDay: “These are sour grapes, the MDC Alliance is finished. It is a confused bunch and who follows such a party that has let Zimbabweans down? Their in-house fights have spiralled out of control and they have rendered the opposition useless.”