Kaitano finally ends lengthy winless streak

Kaitano Tembo finally guided his SuperSport United to their first win, in 10 matches, with a nervy 1-0 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, in a DStv Premiership action last night.

It was a welcome win for the Zimbabwean gaffer who has seen his team, which at one time was challenging for the league championship, lose their way, in recent months.

They were boosted by the return of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams while TTM shuffled their line-up from the Nedbank Cup final win.

Thembisani Nevhulamba, Zimbabwe’s Farai Madhanaga and Joseph Molangoane were among the alterations.

Jamie Webber had a great chance to give the hosts a dream start after going clear on goal in the fifth minute but his strike was saved by goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

Tembo’s charges kept on putting Tshakhuma under pressure and Bradley Grobler came close to breaking the deadlock in the 24th minute with a header that missed just wide after a cross by Teboho Mokoena.

The in-form Arubi kept Vhadau Vha Damani in the game again just before the break after pulling off a fantastic save to keep out Grobler’s header from a corner and the sides went to the break goalless.

The hosts were on the front foot, coming from the break, and Grobler eventually gave SuperSport the lead seven minutes inside the second stanza with a header at the back post, after a cross by Guily Manziba.

Tshakhuma were struggling to get into the game and Dylan Kerr made a triple change in the last 20 minutes, with Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo replacing Nicholus Lukhubeni, Ayanda Nkili on for Molangoane and Celimpilo Ngema came on for Miguel Timm, all for tactical reasons. TTM were revived after the changes, pressurising Matsatsantsa but Tembo still made an attacking change in the last eight minutes, bringing on Iqraam Rayners in place of Manziba.

Grobler had a wonderful chance to kill off the game for United in the last minute with a header that missed wide after a cross by Mokoena, but the Tshwane side held on to end their ten-match winless streak but remain in sixth place while Tshakhuma were left in 15th place, two points from safety. — The Herald/KickOff.com