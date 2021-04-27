Gweru shooting: Relatives move vehicles out of dealership

By Freedom Mupanedemo

Relatives of the gun-totting Gweru businessman Peter Dube (35) who on Friday shot four people, two of them fatally, after accusing his second wife of infidelity, yesterday said they were now living in fear and have since withdrawn all the vehicles at Dube’s Car dealership company in Gweru Central Business District following threats from the deceased peers and friends.

Gweru residents woke up on Friday morning to the horror news after Dube allegedly shot four people including his junior wife Nyasha Nharingo and her suspected lover, Chelton Chinhango who died on the spot.

Dube also fatally shot his wife’s best friend, Gamuchirai Mudungwe, while his fourth victim was Nyasha’s sister, Nhayaradzo Nharingo.

Nyasha and Nyaradzo are still admitted to hospital, but their father, Mr Bothwell Nharingo told The Herald yesterday evening that their condition was improving and were both out of the Intensive Care Unit. Police are, however, still to account for Dube who went into hiding soon after committing the crime.

Yesterday, Dube’s young brother, Advance said they were forced to move away all his brother’s collection of cars at their dealership company following threats from unknown people who claimed to be Chinhango’s peers and workmates.

“I understand Chinhango was into gold mining and was based in Kwekwe so we have been receiving serious threats from people who claim were in Kwekwe and are coming after us.

“The calls I constantly receive are so frightening that I even went to the police to make a report. They are threatening to come and burn down the car sales business and police have advised us to clear the cars,” he said.

Advance said the Dube family was by yesterday still trying to reach out to the families of the deceased, but were still to make any headway.

“You know we are equally shocked and we have been trying to reach out to them but we are still to make any headway,” he said.

Advance said he was also in the dark about his brother’s whereabouts.

He said he has been footing the bills for this brother’s wife and her sister who are in hospital.

“It’s a tough situation, but what can we do. We have had many versions about what happened, but we are still in a difficult situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the family of one of the shot victims and popular Gweru socialite, Gamuchirai said they were still trying to come to terms with the loss.

“It’s hard to accept, we are still trying to come to terms with this incident, we can’t lose Gamuchirai just like that,” said Gamuchirai’s aunt, Mrs Entrance Takaidza.

She said Gamuchirai would be burial today. She left behind a daughter who is in Grade 5. The Herald