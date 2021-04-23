Prison officials forcibly take Mamombe out of hospital, crying “I’m in pain”

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officers forcibly removed MDC Alliance MP Joanah Mamombe out of Park Town Hospital at night in Waterfalls against her doctor’s advice.

Mamombe fell ill two days ago while at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison where she has been held for more than 45 days facing charges on allegations of contravening Covid-19 regulations together with her colleague Cecilia Chimbiri.

An ambulance was called and she was taken to Park Town Hospital in Waterfalls. But the hospital was invaded by prison officials and she was forcibly taken back to Chikurubi despite her indication that she was in pain.

They took her crying “I’m in pain”, against her doctor’s advice.

According to the video seen by Nehanda Radio, the Harare West legislator was visibly sick as she could hardly lift her back while on the stretcher bed.

In a crying voice, Mamombe said: “Don’t touch me. I have never said anything bad about prisons. Musanditangire nhasi. I’m not going anywhere. I’m a prisoner but I still have rights.

“I’m in pain and I’m not going anywhere. You will have to inject me with a drug for me to be unconscious kuti ndibude pano. I’m in pain. What kind of a father are you? I’m in pain and I’m not going.

“Every time I come out applauding prisons but today you have shown me the other side. I’m not going anywhere. Go and tell the person who sent you that.”

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said it was “gravely concerned” about its client’s “inhuman treatment” by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services authorities.

Mamombe and youth activist Chimbiri are being charged with contravening section 177 of the Criminal Code that is undermining the authority of the police or alternatively contravening section 11 of SI 83 of 2020.

It is alleged they hindered or obstructed police officers during the performance of their national lockdown duties, charges they deny.

Last week, Harare Magistrate Muchuchuti Guwuriro dismissed a third bail application filed by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights on behalf of the two to have them freed.

Guwuriro urged the duo to wait for its trial which is scheduled for the 5th of May 2021.

Mamombe together with colleagues Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were arrested in May last year and charged with allegations of faking their abduction.

These allegations came regardless of the activists being taken by suspected state security agents from police cells, dumped in Bindura and found after four days with injuries on their bodies.