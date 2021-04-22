Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa files for divorce after seven year marriage collapses

Radio and television personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa is divorcing her husband Tendai Basil Mafara after seven years of marriage saying the ‘marriage cannot be saved.’

Ruvheneko told the High Court that her marriage to Mafara has been broken to the extent that the two stopped living together in 2016.

“My marriage relationship with the defendant has irretrievably broken down to the extent that there is no reasonable prospect of the restoration between us of a normal marriage relationship,” said Ruvheneko.

Ruvheneko who is the daughter of former Health minister and Zanu Pf member David Parirenyatwa added that she and her husband were ‘unable to maintain common interest or a loving relationship as should subsist between husband and wife.’

“Defendant and I have been living apart since October 2016 and have no intentions of resuming cohabitation with each other. This is confirmed by the defendant who signed an affidavit of waiver consenting to the divorce. Neither defendant nor I are owners of any immovable property, and there are no children in of our marriage,” had she added.

The two have agreed on how they will share their assets save for a Mercedes Benz ML 350 which Ruvheneko wants if granted by the court. None of them is claiming maintenance.

Her application which was filed on 31 March 2021 and scheduled for hearing on 15 April is one of the 300 divorce cases filed before the High Court this year.

Meanwhile another daughter of former Zanu PF minister Saviour Kasukuwere, Natasha Kasukuwere- Zinyemba is also divorcing her husband Shingirai Zinyemba after a year of marriage.

“The marriage between the parties has broken down irretrievably to such an extent that the parties can no longer live together as husband and wife, more particularly, in that the plaintiff and defendant have irreconcilable differences which are incapable of resolution,” said Natasha in court papers.

Natasha added that she had lost ‘love and affection towards the defendant and the parties have been living separately and have not shared the matrimonial bed since March 2021.

On sharing of assets, Kasukuwere’s daughter says she want a Mercedes Benz GL350d with a South African registration number, a chandelier, art pieces, utensils and household furniture currently situate in their kitchen, dining room and lounge while the husband gets the rest of the property.

There is no maintenance claim involved.