Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Smugglers busted, dangle US$9K to police

24,577

By Victor Maphosa

Police have arrested six suspects in Mutare for smuggling and recovered contraband of clothes and shoes. At first four of the suspects were arrested after a high-speed chase with officers who ended up shooting the tyres of the fleeing suspects’ vehicles.

File picture. A Zimbabwean woman selects bales of clothing in Beira
File picture. A Zimbabwean woman selects bales of clothing in Beira

While the officers were still conducting investigations over the issue, two people appeared and attempted to bribe them with US$9 000 cash.

The officers refused the bribe and immediately arrested the two.

Related Articles

5 smuggled haulage trucks forfeited

27,948

Zimra to acquire US$2m surveillance drones

19,853

Mexican man charged with smuggling 13 immigrants killed in…

14,605

Blitz on smuggling nets 22 buses

26,246

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident in a statement.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of six suspects and the recovery of contraband of shoes and clothes at Tsungubvi Bridge, Mutare on 20 April 2021, following an ambush by a combined Security Services team on a special operation against smuggling in Manicaland.

“The team blocked the road as the suspects’ six vehicles tried to flee from the scene, resulting in two of the vehicles having their tyres shot. The two trucks were found abandoned later.

“The Security Services team managed to stop two other trucks and the four occupants were arrested, while two other trucks were found dumped near Headlands.

“As the security service members were carrying out some investigations two men appeared and offered them a bribe of US$ 9 000 cash, leading to their arrest, bringing the total number of suspects arrested to six,” The Herald

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments