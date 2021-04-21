Hadebe honoured in Turkey

By Blessing Malinganiza

Teenage Hadebe says he is honoured to be the Turkish player of the week. The Yeni Malatyaspor defender scored a crucial goal for his team in their 1-0 win over Alanyaspor over the weekend.

“It feels good to be voted the player of the week and at the same time being in the team of the week again.

“I am also happy that I scored such a beautiful goal. And it being the only goal in the game, a crucial goal and a crucial win, that makes me more excited.

“I think such goals are only scored once in a lifetime, but I hope I will be able to score more goals like that.

“And as a defender I can’t promise more goals, but would love to score more goals for my team and after that I now have confidence that goals are coming,” he said.

The Warriors star says he is happy and wants to do more for his team.

“I am happy that I am excelling in my career.

“I just want to thank all those who have been voting for me.

“Because it shows that they have been recognising what I have been doing for the team and the e ort I have been putting,” he said.

He added: “I have been trying hard to play well for my team and I have been given that opportunity by the coach.

“As a player I wish to do more or maybe score more if there are chances to score.

“I also hope that I will keep on being in the form that I am in right now. Getting a place in the team is not so difficult if you just manage to work hard.

“If you dedicate yourself and work hard getting a place in the team will not be hard for you. And I pray that I will be able to help my team in any way I can.” H-Metro