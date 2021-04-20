Highlanders still negotiating with juniors coaches

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Highlanders are yet to conclude contractual talks with all but one of their junior coaches amid revelations that a Hwange-based company is in line to bankroll junior coaches.

A coach for Highlanders Royals has also yet to be hired, with former Mighty Warriors skipper Nomsa ‘Boyz’ Moyo being the odds on favourite to land the job.

Amahlolanyama have four junior teams and only Melusi ‘Mabaleka’ Sibanda, the Bosso90 coach, and his manager Marko Dube have been given contracts.

The Bulawayo giants are in talks with other developmental sides’ coaches, but all seems to be on course.

Highlanders spokesperson Ronald Moyo said there haven’t been any changes to the faces of coaches that had been identified. He said they will be working ‘with our sons’.

“Plans are still afoot to complete the filling of those gaps. So, it’s work in progress,” said Moyo.

Dan Ngwenya is set to take charge of the Highlanders Under-14, Sizabantu Khoza and Gift Lunga Jr were identified as the Under-16 and Under-18 coaches respectively, while long serving Smart Moyo will retain his post as manager of the three junior teams.

National and club legend Madinda Ndlovu will be the juniors’ technical director, although a source told Chronicle Sport that some members of the board and executive want to elevate Ndlovu to the board in charge of technical issues following the recent resignation of one board member.

Meanwhile, a Hwange-based gas and coal mining company has reportedly committed itself to meeting the junior coaches’ salaries, although the initial plan was to take care of Khoza’s remuneration.

“Khoza was the initial person of interest for this company, but the club felt such an arrangement might bring administrative challenges,” said a source.

Moyo, however, said while they have cordial relations with the company, they haven’t entered into any formal sponsorship.

“We have developed cordial relations with the company for a while now, but we do not have any specific arrangements relating to partnership or sponsorship of any nature,” he said. The Chronicle