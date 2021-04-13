Teenager missing for 10 months

By Precious Manomano

A family in Mt Hampden is appealing for information on the whereabouts of their daughter Gladys Chivhange (19) who has been missing since June 1 2020.

Gladys was employed as a vegetable vendor in Whitecliff. She left home for work along Domboshava road and she was last seen in the afternoon on 1 June. The father of the teenager, Mr Kudzanai Chivhange said Gladys went missing at her market place and a police report was made the same day but nothing materialised.

“We are appealing to anyone with information regarding our daughter Gladys. She went to her work place as usual but did not come back until today. We istarted looking for her till this day to no avail, “said Mr Chivhange

Mr Chivhange said anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gladys should report at any nearest ZRP Station or call him on 0779000293 or 0778436488.

Gladys’ employer Mrs Blessing Kamudyariwa said inquiries from Gladys friends have so far not yielded anything. “l managed to investigate from other vendors who were working with Gladys but no one managed to give me a clear explanation, so l decided to make a police report,” said Mrs Kamudyariwa.

In another case , a Mabvuku family is appealing for information on the whereabouts of their daughter Abgail Maricano (12) who has been missing since March 14.

Abigail left home destined for Mabvuku to visit her sister Idah in Goromonzi. She was last seen boarding a blue Toyota Wish at Samutoko bus terminus.

Police report was made but nothing materialised until now. The Herald