Mwonzora’s daughter claims MDC Alliance scared of losing by-elections

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora’s daughter Bertha has mocked the bigger MDC Alliance party, claiming it wants to boycott by-elections because they are scared of losing them.

All political parties in Zimbabwe are currently waiting for by-elections in order to replace MPs, senators and councillors who were either recalled or died after winning the 2018 general election.

Recently, Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe used a March Supreme Court ruling that declared illegitimate Nelson Chamisa’s leadership of the party left by the late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai to recall more than 35 MDC Alliance MPs, senators and councillors despite the fact that they were elected under the main opposition’s ticket.

Mwonzora’s daughter laughed at the MDC Alliance in a video she circulated saying the Nelson Chamisa led party needed to change its name because her father needed to grab it.

She urged the MDC Alliance not to boycott because “I want to see something”.

“The by-elections are open to candidates from any party. Be it Zanu-PF, MDC or independent, everybody is welcome to put their best foot forward. Remember competition is a good thing and may the best person for the job win.

“You’re planning to boycott elections, please, we know you’re scared but please don’t. It’s time to come and participate in the by-elections like everyone else, put your best foot forward. I want to see something,” she said.

Bertha last year claimed the Movement for Democratic Change was a flagship of division in the country while speaking about what she claimed were death threats directed at her father.

She said it was a “blatant” lie that her father was a Zanu PF agent and accused leaders of the MDC rival faction, the MDC Alliance for causing divisions in the country. Nehanda Radio