Joanah Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri denied bail for the third time

Harare Magistrate Muchuchuti Guwuriro has dismissed the bail application filed by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights to have incarcerated MDC Alliance youth leaders Joanah Mamombe (MP) and Cecilia Chimbiri freed on bail.

Mamombe and Chimbiri are being accused of breaching Covid-19 regulations after holding a press conference at the Magistrates’ Court expressing disappointment and solidarity with their colleague Makomborero Haruzivishe who was convicted and sentenced to 14 months effective.

They were first denied bail at the lower court last month and applied for freedom at the High Court where they were denied bail again by Justice Tawanda Chitapi.

Haruzivishe was sentenced last week by Magistrate Judith Taruvinga on charges of inciting public violence in connection with a demonstration that happened last year when vendors attacked the police.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) confirmed on Twitter that Mamombe and Chimbiri had been denied bail for the third time by the Harare Courts.

“After we made a second bid to get our clients Harare West MP Hon. @JoanaMamombe @ceechimbiri2 out of Chikurubi Maximum Prison, we are saddened that Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro dismissed the bail application filed by our lawyers.

“Magistrate Guwuriro ruled that the duo should remain in prison & wait for commencement of their trial on 5 May as there were no changed circumstances to warrant their release from jail on bail,” read a statement by ZLHR.

Guwuriro urged the duo to wait for its trial which is scheduled for the 5th of May 2021.