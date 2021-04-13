Njuzu ‘unbothered’ by leaked videos… blames ‘bitter ex boyfriend’

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

South Africa-based socialite Monalisa ‘Njuzu’ Zulu has said she’s ‘happy’ that her ‘bedroom’ videos leaked online and that she is excited “you all got a chance to see chikafu cha Trevor.”

Njuzu found herself trending last night after a series of explicit videos made their way into social media. The highly explicit videos have been shared on various social media platforms.

Posting on her Instagram stories she said, “It’s unfortunate my n.u.d.es leaked but on the other hand I’m low key excited you all got a chance to see chikafu cha Trevor.”

Njuzu who has since changed her Instagram handle from 1Njuzu to Monallisa_Chavura denounced reports that she leaked the videos on purpose saying they were leaked by a bitter ex-boyfriend from two years ago.

“I mean what do I gain from that, Why would I leak my nudes on purpose?” she said in an Instagram Live video chat.

“So many people are saying I should do something about it because social media doesn’t forget heeeh you not doing it for yourself you have a child’ but there is nothing I can do about it now. It has happened, life has to go on. It’s not my fault that I fell in love with that man two years ago.

“And it doesn’t make sense why someone would do such a thing like this, maybe it’s because of the drama and trending happening around me. I had to go live and tell people that I’m moving on with my life,” she added.

Njuzu has been making headlines after she allegedly wrecked Ginimbi’s former manager, Ms Shally’s relationship with businessman Trevor Mbizvo also known as ‘The Hell Commander.’

Over the weekend, Mbizvo and Njuzu trended as they officialised their relationship after Mbizvo was dumped by Shally. Nehanda Radio