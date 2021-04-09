Millionaire Croco Motors founder fined ZWL $60 000 for killing pedestrian

By Tiden Makeke | Nehanda Courts |

Harare Magistrate, Barbara Mateko yesterday convicted Croco Motors director, Moses Chingwena of culpable homicide and negligent driving on a plea bargain for killing a Harare pedestrian while driving at night on July 11 last year.

Chingwena will serve four months in prison or pay a fine of ZWL $60 000.

In sentencing him, magistrate Mateko saw no aggravating circumstances save for the fact that the accused entrepreneur paid the funeral expenses and showed remorse to the bereaved family.

Chingwena paid US$4 000 and 10 cows to the family of the deceased as compensation.

“The accident occurred at night and this meant there was poor visual sight. The deceased was also supposed to check if the road was clear. Despite all this, the accused person helped the deceased and this also mitigates moral blameworthiness of the accused person,” Mateko said.

“The court noted that the accused person is 60 years old and was a first offender and that he did not waste the court’s time.”

Facts of the matter are that while driving along Poland Road in Gletwin at around 10pm, on July 11 last year, Chingwena fatally hit pedestrian, Shepherd Mukatira.

Caroline Mutimusakwa appeared for the State.

Chingwena, a sly businessman believed to be among Zimbabwe’s richest entrepreneurs, has fingers in many businesses that are listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

He once served as the Chief Operating Officer of the Orion Insurance Company before joining Century Group in 1997.

A one time general manager (operations) with the Leasing Company of Zimbabwe, Chingwena once served as a non-executive director of CFX bank. He later became the group chief operating officer.

Having led several companies as an executive, Chingwena started Croco Motors together with his wife and cousin Farai Matsika.

After a year of starting operations, Croco Motors acquired the Mazda Motors franchise. He also boasts interests in Kia Legacy, Duly Holdings and Premier Auto Services.