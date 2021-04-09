US rapper DMX dies aged 50 a week after suffering heart attack

DMX, the New York rapper whose gruff tone electrified the US music scene in the late 1990s, has died aged 50.

The star, whose real name was Earl Simmons, was hospitalised after a heart attack on 2 April, and had been placed in a critical care unit at White Plains hospital, New York. His family had organised a prayer vigil outside, which took place on Monday.

His family confirmed the news in a statement saying: ‘We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.’

The news came after it was reported Friday that his vital organs had failed, that he had ‘not regained any brain function’ and that his condition had not improved after a series of tests that were performed on Wednesday at White Plains Hospital, New York.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,” a statement from his family read.

“He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

‘We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.’