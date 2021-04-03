Suspect who killed and burnt Chiredzi guard arrested

By Increase Gumbo

A man suspected of killing a guard at Maria Mabasa Scrap Camp in Chiredzi and removing some body parts before burning the corpse was arrested by the Police yesterday.

Lavawa Salani’s (60) body was found burning in a fire made from burning tyres on Friday last week. Some body parts had been removed while his decapitated head was found buried in the ground some kilometers away from the burning body.

Masvingo Police spokesperson Kudakwashe Dehwa confirmed the arrest to The Mirror and said the suspect is William Simango (24).

“Police have arrested a suspect in connection with this case. I cannot give you full details at the moment because I am not in the office,” said Dehwa.

Sources said William Simango (24) was replaced as a guard at the scrap camp by the deceased and he at one time threatened to kill Salani for taking away his job. The Mirror